VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025

A b-roll video depicting Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ and VP-69, the ‘Totems,’ preparing for and executing tasks for an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise, Dynamic Mongoose 2025, around the Norwegian Sea, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)