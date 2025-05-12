A b-roll video depicting Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ and VP-69, the ‘Totems,’ preparing for and executing tasks for an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercise, Dynamic Mongoose 2025, around the Norwegian Sea, May 8, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are participating in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, a NATO-led advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercise aiming to practice, demonstrate and refine the Alliance’s continued adaptation to new security challenges. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962598
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-AN659-1053
|Filename:
|DOD_110997530
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-46 and VP-69 Participate in Dynamic Mongoose 2025, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.