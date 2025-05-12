Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowered to serve: NECP, HPSP programs transform lives of Air Force nurses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Nurses with the Air Force Medical Service share highlights from their careers, and detail how the Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program and Health Professions Scholarship Program enabled their career progression. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962581
    VIRIN: 250515-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997117
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowered to serve: NECP, HPSP programs transform lives of Air Force nurses, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowered to serve: NECP, HPSP programs transform lives of Air Force nurses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    psychiatry
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    Nurse Corps
    National Nurses Week
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    HPSP
    Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program
    NECP
    Nurse and Tech Week
    anesthetics
    Joint Base-San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download