Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EACH Bariatric Surgery Orientation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence Introduction Video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962580
    VIRIN: 250516-O-UV830-7740
    PIN: 250516-A
    Filename: DOD_110997116
    Length: 00:21:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EACH Bariatric Surgery Orientation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download