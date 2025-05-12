U.S. Soldiers participate in an unknown distance ruck march during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot List:
(00;05;00)- Title Card
(00;05;00-01;19;29)- Soldiers rucking and conduct layout
This work, Competitors complete ruck march during V Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
