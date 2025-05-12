Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competitors complete ruck march during V Corps Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers participate in an unknown distance ruck march during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    (00;05;00)- Title Card
    (00;05;00-01;19;29)- Soldiers rucking and conduct layout

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962549
    VIRIN: 250515-A-GV482-1021
    Filename: DOD_110996608
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors complete ruck march during V Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    VCorps
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB
    BestSquadCompetition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download