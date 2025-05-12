Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Badge Bulletin - MCPOCG Announcement

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath B. Jones announced Badge Bulletins on May 15, 2025, from Coast Guard Headquarters. Badge Bulletins is a new series of short videos on all sorts of topics to get members the information they need directly from Senior Enlisted Leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:58
    Location: US

    MCPOCG
    Badge Bulletin

