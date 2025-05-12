USS Iwo Jima Conducts Well Deck Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 receive the landing craft air cushion docking aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), as part of the Marine Expeditionary Unit onload. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)
|05.14.2025
|05.15.2025 12:33
|B-Roll
|962536
|250514-N-FN990-1151
|DOD_110996455
|00:01:03
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|4
|4
