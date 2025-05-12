USS Iwo Jima and HSC-26 Conduct Vertical Replenishment Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, takes part in vertical replenishment training on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|05.13.2025
|05.15.2025 12:33
|B-Roll
|962535
|250513-N-MY760-1003
|DOD_110996447
|00:01:21
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|3
|3
