    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion and Echo Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025. The initiative aims to increase the lethality of Army formations by creating agile, mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962527
    VIRIN: 250515-A-VM883-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996368
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    TiC
    stronger together
    Combined Resolve
    JMRC Hohenfels
    7 ATC Train To Win

