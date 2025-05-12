U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-7 Infantry Battalion and Echo Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025. The initiative aims to increase the lethality of Army formations by creating agile, mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962527
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-VM883-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110996368
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.