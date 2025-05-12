B-Roll: US, Morocco conduct space and electronic warfare academics at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, join members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces during academic exercises at African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 13, 2025. Multinational participants had the opportunity to analyze satellites and operate the NITE OWL LITE system, a geolocation apparatus for signals intelligence. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. This video was modified for security purposes. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)



Shot List

(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen setting up a satellite

(00:08:18) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen setting up a satellite

(00:13:16) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen setting up a satellite

(00:22:07) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen setting up a satellite

(00:26:29) LONG SHOT: U.S. Airmen organizing cords for a satellite

(00:35:01) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airman organizing cords for a satellite

(00:43:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airman organizing cords for a satellite

(00:54:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Airmen setting up a satellite

(01:02:02) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airman plugging cords into a satellite

(01:13:29) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airman plugging cords into a satellite

(01:19:12) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen and Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Discussing Satellite Procedures

(01:27:14) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen Space Force Unit Patch

(01:32:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Observing

(01:37:18) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen and Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Discussing Satellite Procedures

(01:48:26) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Member operating a satellite

(01:55:25) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Member operating a satellite

(02:07:21) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen and Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Discussing Satellite Procedures

(02:17:07) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen Space Force Unit Patch

(02:26:22) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen and Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Discussing Satellite Procedures

(02:39:27) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Member operating a satellite

(02:49:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen and Royal Moroccan Armed Force Service Members Discussing Satellite Procedures