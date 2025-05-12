B-Roll: US, Morocco simulate air-to-air refueling above at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio National Guard, based in Rickenbacker Air National Guard, Ohio, conduct simulated air-to-air refueling in a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker together with 16 Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons for currency and qualification during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 13, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)



Shot List:



1. (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Air Force Capt. Steph Kwiatkowski (left) and 1st Lt. Zach Sandoe, pilots with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, conduct pre-flight checks.

2. (00:11:00) MEDIUM CLOSE UP SHOT: Kwiatowski and Sandoe, conduct pre-flight checks.

3. (00:22:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Kwiatowski and Sandoe, conduct pre-flight checks.

4. (00:32:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Kwiatowski and Sandoe, conduct pre-flight checks.

5. (00:44:00) CLOSE UP TO MEDIUM SHOT: Kwiatowski and Sandoe, conduct pre-flight checks.

6. (00:51:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 Fighting Falcon flying next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker from the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, Rickenbacker Air National Guard, Ohio.

7. (01:04:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 flying next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

8. (01:13:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 flying next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

9. (01:25:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Two Royal Moroccan F-16s flying next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

10. (01:31:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 pilot salutes while simulating air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

11. (01:41:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 simulates air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

12. (01:48:00) CLOSE UP TO MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Derryberry, 166th Air Refueling Squadron tactics non-commissioned officer in-charge, simulates refueling with a Royal Moroccan F-16.

13. (02:01:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 simulates receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

14. (02:08:00) WIDE SHOT: Derryberry simulates air-to-air refueling with a Royal Moroccan F-16.

15. (02:16:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan F-16 simulates receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135.

16. (02:23:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Derryberry simulates air-to-air refueling with a Royal Moroccan F-16.