Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pensacola Navy Days Celebrates Local Military-Community Partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The second annual Pensacola Navy Days culminated with a two-day celebration May 9-10 after several festivities throughout April and May designed to honor the longstanding relationship between Pensacola-area service members and the surrounding communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962505
    VIRIN: 250510-N-PJ019-2003
    Filename: DOD_110996012
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pensacola Navy Days Celebrates Local Military-Community Partnership, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    Pensacola Navy Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download