    HMLA-169 supports 3rd Recon Bn. helocast training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing provide support for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division during helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The training was conducted to ensure both units are proficient in proper helocasting procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962479
    VIRIN: 250514-M-AD637-1001
    Filename: DOD_110995597
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    1st MAW
    HMLA-169
    Helocast Training
    UH-1Y

