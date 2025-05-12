Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Exercise Balikatan 25 conducts Closing Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. government military officials participated in the closing ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo in the Philippines. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 962478
    VIRIN: 250515-M-FO238-1028
    Filename: DOD_110995586
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PH

    AFN; INDOPACIFIC; PACUP; BK25; Balikatan 25

