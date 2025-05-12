Pacific Update: Exercise Balikatan 25 conducts Closing Ceremony

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. government military officials participated in the closing ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo in the Philippines. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
