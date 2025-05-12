Aaron Burke, safety specialist for the 2025 Southern California Wildfires Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire, talks about his position and his hope for the people of Southern California.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 20:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962459
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-AB038-1782
|Filename:
|DOD_110995236
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Specialist Stands up for Safety, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
