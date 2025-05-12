Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety Specialist Stands up for Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Aaron Burke, safety specialist for the 2025 Southern California Wildfires Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire, talks about his position and his hope for the people of Southern California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 20:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962459
    VIRIN: 250512-A-AB038-1782
    Filename: DOD_110995236
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Specialist Stands up for Safety, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    BuildingStrong
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download