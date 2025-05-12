The Combat Center celebrates the 250th We Salute You Bash at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 9, 2025. The annual event honors service members and their families serving at The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962451
|VIRIN:
|250509-M-VB737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995064
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Combat Center hosts 250th We Salute You Bash, by Cpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
