    The Combat Center hosts 250th We Salute You Bash

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    The Combat Center celebrates the 250th We Salute You Bash at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 9, 2025. The annual event honors service members and their families serving at The Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962451
    VIRIN: 250509-M-VB737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110995064
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    festival
    MCCS
    flyover
    rock
    concert
    USMCNews

