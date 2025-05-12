Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Airborne Innovation Lab

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Spc. Oleksandr Kimbirskyi, Airborne Innovation Lab electronics lead, works at one of the workstations in the AIL on 14 May, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. the AIL is a centralized hub for Army warfighters and research partners to learn, innovate, build, and explore new ideas to solve tactical problems. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962441
    VIRIN: 250514-A-SM410-2001
    Filename: DOD_110994890
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Airborne Innovation Lab, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    All the way
    innovation

