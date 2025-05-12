Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Leader Speaks at House Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant, addresses the House Appropriations Committee homeland security subcommittee on the posture of the Coast Guard during an oversight hearing in Washington, May 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962433
    Filename: DOD_110994551
    Length: 00:59:28
    Location: US

