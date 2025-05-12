Best Warrior Social Media video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard participated in a the New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The following is a promotional video encouraging Soldiers to compete in the Best Warrior Competition following this years season of best warrior preparation and participation. The Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers’ physical fitness, tactical proficiency, and warrior skills, identifying the most capable and resilient warriors in the unit. This video is part of a social media campaign to inspire participation and highlight the spirit of competition within the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)