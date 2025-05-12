The video is a segment of the PRAP 100 training workshop that includes content from AFPC/DPMON about the Administrative Qualification (AQ) process. It includes a brief overview about the history of the branch and identifies key players and their respective roles in the AQ process.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962426
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-XX948-2398
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110994464
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH AFB, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PRP | Admin Qual, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.