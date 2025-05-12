Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRP | Admin Qual

    JBSA - RANDOLPH AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The video is a segment of the PRAP 100 training workshop that includes content from AFPC/DPMON about the Administrative Qualification (AQ) process. It includes a brief overview about the history of the branch and identifies key players and their respective roles in the AQ process.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:28
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH AFB, TEXAS, US

    PRP, Admin Qual, AQ, administrative qualification, PRAP 100, AFPC/DPMON

