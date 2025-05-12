Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Infantry Conduct Force on Force Training (Part 4)

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Norwegian Soldiers with Calvary Company of Brigade Nord's Armoured Battalion conduct force on force training against U.S. Army Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment during the during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962424
    VIRIN: 250513-A-EL344-4384
    Filename: DOD_110994457
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

