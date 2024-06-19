Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Use of Force Incident Bisbee, Arizona June 19, 2024 Body Worn Camera Video Release

    BISBEE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection released body-worn camera footage today from a use of force incident which occurred near Bisbee, Arizona on June 19, 2024. The incident was captured on multiple Border Patrol Agent’s body worn cameras. The video may be viewed on the Body-Worn Camera Video Releases page. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency. The body-worn camera footage is being released today, in compliance with CBP policy.

    This use of force incident is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. At the conclusion of the investigation, CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board will review the incident, and the results of the review board’s proceedings will be released publicly on CBP’s website.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:28
    Location: BISBEE, ARIZONA, US

