V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: M17 Range

Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the M17 pistol range during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 14, 2025. This M17 range was designed to test individual and team marksmanship. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)





-Shot List-

00:00 - 00:06 Slate

00:06 - 03:05 U.S. Soldiers shoot the M17 pistol on an M17 range