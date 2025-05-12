Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: M17 Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete the M17 pistol range during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 14, 2025. This M17 range was designed to test individual and team marksmanship. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)


    -Shot List-
    00:00 - 00:06 Slate
    00:06 - 03:05 U.S. Soldiers shoot the M17 pistol on an M17 range

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962374
    VIRIN: 250514-A-CK914-1595
    Filename: DOD_110993825
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquadCompetition

