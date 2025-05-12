Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSE establishes a T-45 wing Service Life Extension Program

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The T-45 Goshawk is the primary tandem-seat jet trainer for the Navy and Marine Corps. So, when FRCSE received the call to establish a Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) production line supporting the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office (PMA-273), the command eagerly accepted the challenge and responded swiftly.

    This work, FRCSE establishes a T-45 wing Service Life Extension Program, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

