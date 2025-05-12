TV Spot: 31st Fighter Wing Chapel Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962316" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen of the spiritual resources and support offered through the Chaplain’s Office at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. All Airmen must ensure spiritual wellness and self-care to remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)