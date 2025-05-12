An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen of the spiritual resources and support offered through the Chaplain’s Office at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. All Airmen must ensure spiritual wellness and self-care to remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 10:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962315
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-MY354-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993206
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing Chapel Resources, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.