    31st Fighter Wing Chapel Resources

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding Airmen of the spiritual resources and support offered through the Chaplain’s Office at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 14, 2025. All Airmen must ensure spiritual wellness and self-care to remain ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962315
    VIRIN: 250514-F-MY354-2001
    Filename: DOD_110993206
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Chapel Resources, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    chapel
    wellness
    Resilience
    readiness
    31 FW

