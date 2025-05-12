Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Wash P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEFLAVíK, ICELAND

    05.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll video of Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ and the ‘Totems’ of VP-69, washing a P-8A Poseidon inside a hangar bay at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 2, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 06:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962305
    VIRIN: 250502-N-AN659-3001
    Filename: DOD_110993049
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KEFLAVíK, IS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Wash P-8A Poseidon Aircraft, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    plane wash
    Grey Knights
    patrol squadron 46
    bird bath
    P-8A Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download