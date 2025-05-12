Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 2025 Wrap Up

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Wright 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Flintlock 2025, hosted in Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivore, concluded on May 14, 2025. Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command's premier special operations exercise, strengthens combat-ready forces from over 30 nations to combat terrorism, deter against shared threats and build a more secure future. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 07:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962304
    VIRIN: 140414-F-CD213-9001
    Filename: DOD_110993047
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

