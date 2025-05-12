Flintlock 2025, hosted in Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivore, concluded on May 14, 2025. Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command's premier special operations exercise, strengthens combat-ready forces from over 30 nations to combat terrorism, deter against shared threats and build a more secure future. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962304
|VIRIN:
|140414-F-CD213-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110993047
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flintlock 2025 Wrap Up, by SSgt Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.