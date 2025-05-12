Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC Symposium and Exposition Day 1 Part 3

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers a keynote presentation at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 13, 2025. Clark emphasized the critical role of land power in ensuring security and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 21:37
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:26:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANPAC Symposium and Exposition Day 1 Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #LANPAC2025

