The Spanish-American War (1898) was the first U.S. war in which nurses comprised a dedicated, quasi-military unit, and the first time in U.S. history that nurses were fully accepted in military hospitals. Arlington National Cemetery has more Spanish- American War memorials than any other single site in the United States. Join the cemetery for a discussion about the role of nurses during the Spanish-American War and how those nurses provided care for wounded, ill, and injured service members.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 14:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|962200
|VIRIN:
|250504-O-ES129-2018
|Filename:
|DOD_110991312
|Length:
|00:46:22
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NMHM Lecture Series: The Pioneering Nurses of the Spanish-American War, by Andrea Schierkolk, identified by DVIDS
