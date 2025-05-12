Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMHM Lecture Series: The Pioneering Nurses of the Spanish-American War

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Andrea Schierkolk 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The Spanish-American War (1898) was the first U.S. war in which nurses comprised a dedicated, quasi-military unit, and the first time in U.S. history that nurses were fully accepted in military hospitals. Arlington National Cemetery has more Spanish- American War memorials than any other single site in the United States. Join the cemetery for a discussion about the role of nurses during the Spanish-American War and how those nurses provided care for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:29
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US

    Arlington National Cemetery
    history
    lecture
    war memorials
    Spanish-American War
    medical museum

