NMHM Lecture Series: The Pioneering Nurses of the Spanish-American War

The Spanish-American War (1898) was the first U.S. war in which nurses comprised a dedicated, quasi-military unit, and the first time in U.S. history that nurses were fully accepted in military hospitals. Arlington National Cemetery has more Spanish- American War memorials than any other single site in the United States. Join the cemetery for a discussion about the role of nurses during the Spanish-American War and how those nurses provided care for wounded, ill, and injured service members.