Six teams of five competitors execute an AT4 range and a maneuver under fire lane during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 13, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
"Battle Front" by Damon Criswell is licensed under De Wolf Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment's license please email team@dewolfmusic.com
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962191
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-GV482-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110991242
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2: Maneuver Under Fire, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.