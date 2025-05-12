The T-45 Goshawk is the primary tandem-seat jet trainer for the Navy and Marine Corps. So, when FRCSE received the call to establish a Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) production line supporting the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office (PMA-273), the command eagerly accepted the challenge and responded swiftly.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962173
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110990977
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FRCSE establishes a T-45 wing Service Life Extension Program, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.