Don’t miss the chance to network with the Defense Logistics Agency! The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition is on June 11-12, 2025 in Richmond, VA. This two-day event brings together Government and Industry leaders to discuss current and future challenges; and it’s a great chance to hear directly from leading Industry Executives, DoD Senior officials, as well as multiple General/Flag officers. There will be Small Business Matchmaking, breakout sessions and opportunities for small and large businesses to begin and strengthen a working relationship with DLA. For more information and to register visit: www.ndia.org/DLA25.
