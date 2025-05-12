Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition (9x16, caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Don’t miss the chance to network with the Defense Logistics Agency! The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition is on June 11-12, 2025 in Richmond, VA. This two-day event brings together Government and Industry leaders to discuss current and future challenges; and it’s a great chance to hear directly from leading Industry Executives, DoD Senior officials, as well as multiple General/Flag officers. There will be Small Business Matchmaking, breakout sessions and opportunities for small and large businesses to begin and strengthen a working relationship with DLA. For more information and to register visit: www.ndia.org/DLA25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 12:42
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

