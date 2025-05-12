Multi-nation infantry members learn about jungle survival as part of the CENTAM Guardian 25 annual exercise at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CG25 reinforces the shared commitment of participating nations to regional security and stability through collaborative training and enhanced interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962158
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-MZ237-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110990685
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CG25 Jungle Operations, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.