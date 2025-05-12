Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CG25 Jungle Operations

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Multi-nation infantry members learn about jungle survival as part of the CENTAM Guardian 25 annual exercise at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CG25 reinforces the shared commitment of participating nations to regional security and stability through collaborative training and enhanced interoperability.

    Location: MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT

    readiness
    lethality
    Agile Forces
    Safe and Secure Seas
    CG25
    CentAm Guardian 25

