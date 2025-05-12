Operation Burnout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their annual Operation Burn Out with the Minnesota Department of Natural Recourses with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 16th, 2025. During Operation Burn Out, Minnesota National Guard Aviators lift water buckets, or "Bambi Buckets," which can hold between 100 and 2,500 gallons of water, depending on the helicopter, onto controlled burn fires across Camp Ripley's 53,000 square miles of training area (Minnesota National Guard Video by - Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, Camp Ripley Public Affairs)