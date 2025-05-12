Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Blood Mobile Report Module

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile report module which offers powerful reporting capabilities that help healthcare administrators stay ahead of their blood management needs. Users can generate comprehensive reports on blood inventory and usage, providing crucial insights for better planning and decision-making.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962146
    VIRIN: 250513-O-EF526-7572
    Filename: DOD_110990618
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Theater, Blood, PEO DHMS, JOMIS, care

