This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile report module which offers powerful reporting capabilities that help healthcare administrators stay ahead of their blood management needs. Users can generate comprehensive reports on blood inventory and usage, providing crucial insights for better planning and decision-making.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962146
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-EF526-7572
|Filename:
|DOD_110990618
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Mobile Report Module, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
