This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile admin module which establishes user access rights based on the user’s operational assignment and allows management of a facility and blood storage locations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962139
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-EF526-2769
|Filename:
|DOD_110990536
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Mobile Admin Module, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
