This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile transfusion module which enables clinicians to quickly record transfusions, ensuring accurate tracking of blood products and patient information. Whether it's registering new patients or reviewing past transfusions, this module ensures safe and seamless transfusion processes in critical situations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962138
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-EF526-7459
|Filename:
|DOD_110990531
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Mobile Transfusion Module, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.