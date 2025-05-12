Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theater Blood Mobile Donor Module

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    This video explores the Theater Blood Mobile donor module which simplifies the entire donor prescreening and qualification process, from managing donor records to donations. Medics can efficiently register and qualify donors for a Walking Blood Bank, ensuring facilities are always prepared for medical emergencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962136
    VIRIN: 250513-O-EF526-1803
    Filename: DOD_110990525
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Blood Mobile Donor Module, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theater, Blood, PEO DHMS, JOMIS, care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download