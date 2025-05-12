Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Burnout B-roll 2

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their annual Operation Burn Out with the Minnesota Department of Natural Recourses with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 16th, 2025. During Operation Burn Out, Minnesota National Guard Aviators lift water buckets, or "Bambi Buckets," which can hold between 100 and 2,500 gallons of water, depending on the helicopter, onto controlled burn fires across Camp Ripley's 53,000 square miles of training area (Minnesota National Guard Video by - Mr. Tony Housey, Camp Ripley Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962130
    VIRIN: 250416-A-KL308-2836
    Filename: DOD_110990362
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

