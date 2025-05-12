Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 25 - Joint Forcible Entry

    NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft during a Joint Forcible Entry mission supporting Swift Response 2025 on the Liberty Drop Zone, Norway May 12, 2025. The Airdrop took place as part of exercise Swift Response 2025, which provided tactical and strategic airlift support, exercising the ability of the U.S. and allied airborne forces to operate together as a high-readiness team. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners,
    DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations
    to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.
    DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical
    training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint,
    multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S.
    Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift
    Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate
    and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and
    control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)

    Location: NO

