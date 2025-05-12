Swift Response 25 - Joint Forcible Entry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft during a Joint Forcible Entry mission supporting Swift Response 2025 on the Liberty Drop Zone, Norway May 12, 2025. The Airdrop took place as part of exercise Swift Response 2025, which provided tactical and strategic airlift support, exercising the ability of the U.S. and allied airborne forces to operate together as a high-readiness team. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners,

DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations

to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.

DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical

training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint,

multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S.

Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift

Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate

and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and

control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)