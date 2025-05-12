Station Port Canaveral gun range b-roll

Crew members from Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral conduct a pistol qualification course in Titusville, Florida, April 24, 2025. The course is required for all members to attain or maintain their firearm qualification. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962102
|VIRIN:
|250424-G-WP415-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110990090
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.