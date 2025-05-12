Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Port Canaveral gun range b-roll

    TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral conduct a pistol qualification course in Titusville, Florida, April 24, 2025. The course is required for all members to attain or maintain their firearm qualification. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962102
    VIRIN: 250424-G-WP415-1003
    Filename: DOD_110990090
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

