    Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky interviews: Capt. Eric Zielen-Ersing, 37th AS mission commander, and Maj. Amanda Perterson, 86th AES assistant director of operations

    GREECE

    05.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Zielen-Ersing, 37th Airlift Squadron mission commander, and Maj. Amanda Peterson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron assistant director of operations, give an interview during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII from Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:29
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky interviews: Capt. Eric Zielen-Ersing, 37th AS mission commander, and Maj. Amanda Perterson, 86th AES assistant director of operations, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    greece
    37th AS
    86th AES
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Stolen cerberus XII

