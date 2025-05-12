DLA is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency. This video provides a snapshot of DLA people, partnerships, precision and posture.
505897-B
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 08:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962097
|VIRIN:
|250514-D-LU733-3432
|PIN:
|505897
|Filename:
|DOD_110989897
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Global Town Hall, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.