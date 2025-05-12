Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue: Air Force Jolly Green IIs refuel over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II offloads fuel to U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II’s over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 5, 2025. Combat search and rescue operations benefit from in-air refueling as a force extender for keeping rescue assets in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 07:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962090
    VIRIN: 250505-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_110989834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1 CTCS
    Jolly Green II
    HH-60W
    HC-130J Combat King ll

