Rescue: Air Force Jolly Green IIs refuel over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II offloads fuel to U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II’s over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 5, 2025. Combat search and rescue operations benefit from in-air refueling as a force extender for keeping rescue assets in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 07:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962090
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-PS699-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110989834
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
