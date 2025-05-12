Rescue: Air Force Jolly Green IIs refuel over USCENTCOM AOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II offloads fuel to U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II’s over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 5, 2025. Combat search and rescue operations benefit from in-air refueling as a force extender for keeping rescue assets in the air longer. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)