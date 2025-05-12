Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Anniversary of D-Day

    POLAND

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 81st anniversary of D-Day, the World War II invasion that would stand as the greatest amphibious assault in history, took place on the shores of France. More than 150,000 Soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the United States and its allies stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, beginning a campaign that would end with the unconditional surrender of Germany in May 1945. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 09:43
    NATO, VCORPS, NORMANDY, D-DAY, WW2, FRANCE

