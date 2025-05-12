Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky interviews: Capt. Eric Zielen-Ersing, 37th AS mission commander, and Maj. Amanda Perterson, 86th AES assistant director of operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Zielen-Ersing, 37th Airlift Squadron mission commander, and Maj. Amanda Peterson, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron assistant director of operations, give an interview during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII from Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)