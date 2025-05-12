Nurse leaders from Defense Health Network Pacific Rim and Naval Medical Forces Pacific share how the clinical expertise and commitment of nurses across the network and the region directly support operational readiness, patient care, and the mission of military medicine in recognition of Nurses Week 2025. Active duty and civilian nurses serve at the forefront of military medicine, delivering expert, compassionate care in every setting—from hospitals and clinics to ships, field units, and humanitarian missions. As clinicians, educators, leaders, and mentors, they are essential to the readiness and resilience of the force. Their commitment ensures warfighters and their families receive world-class care wherever duty calls, making Navy nurses a critical link between health care excellence and mission success.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962041
|VIRIN:
|250509-O-UJ980-8028
|Filename:
|DOD_110988444
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Ready: The Power of Nursing in Military Medicine, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.