    V Corps Best Squad competition: Land Navigation and Weapon Lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors conduct land navigation and weapon lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 12, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962002
    VIRIN: 250512-A-GV482-1015
    Filename: DOD_110987744
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad competition: Land Navigation and Weapon Lanes, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquadCompetition

