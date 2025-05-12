Six teams of five competitors conduct land navigation and weapon lanes during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 12, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 14:34
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|962002
VIRIN:
|250512-A-GV482-1015
Filename:
|DOD_110987744
Length:
|00:00:35
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Best Squad competition: Land Navigation and Weapon Lanes, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
