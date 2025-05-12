Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Ribbon Cutting

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley and Kei Williams

    55th Wing

    Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Military Working Dog Kennels as part of the Police Week festivities at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska May 12, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961994
    VIRIN: 250512-F-F3336-5829
    Filename: DOD_110987665
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Ribbon Cutting, by J.B. Artley and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

