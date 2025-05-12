Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, 55th Security Forces Squadron commander held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Military Working Dog Kennels as part of the Police Week festivities at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska May 12, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 14:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961994
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-F3336-5829
|Filename:
|DOD_110987665
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Ribbon Cutting, by J.B. Artley and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
